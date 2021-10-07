Apple Renews Sci-Fi Epic ‘Foundation’ for Season Two

Apple TV+ has renewed its lavish sci-fi series Foundation for a second voyage.

The drama from showrunner David S. Goyer and Skydance Television based on author Isaac Asimov’s trilogy of novels has been picked up for another season, the company announced.

“Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” Goyer said. “Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with Foundation and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

“Long game” indeed – Goyer has previously said he wants Foundation to run eight seasons. Sources note the drama was actually quietly renewed in November, 2019, in order to keep the expansive production on track.

Asimov’s daughter Robyn, who serves as an executive producer on the series, also had words of praise for the show.

“David Goyer’s Foundation has surpassed all my expectations by bringing my father’s philosophy and ideas to the screen in ways he could never do while staying true to his work,” she said. “I know my father would have been proud to see his iconic story come to life through the show’s visual beauty and the layered characters, understanding full well his words would need this cinematic translation.”

“We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is Foundation,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building in season two.”

Foundation stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace alongside newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey and “chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.” The debut series is currently airing on Apple TV+.