‘Foundation’ Season 2 Trailer Picks Up Saga After Century-Long Time Jump

A teaser trailer for the second season of the epic sci-fi series Foundation has been released by Apple TV+.

The streamer has also announced the new season will premiere on Friday, July 14.

The new season stars Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, along with Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, and picks up the intergalactic action more than 100 years after the events in the first season finale.

The company released a description of the second season, which will be 10 episodes: “Tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

The show, from showrunner David S. Goyer, is based on Isaac Asimov’s classic novels. New episodes will be rolled out on a weekly basis.

Returning actors include Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann. Newcomers include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).