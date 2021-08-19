‘Foundation’ Trailer: First Full Look at Apple TV+’s Sci-Fi Epic

Apple TV+ released the trailer for its ambitious upcoming sci-fi series Foundation.

The project from showrunner David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) adapts Isaac Asimov’s iconic trilogy about the collapse of the galaxy and a band of exiles’ struggle to preserve mankind.

The official description: “When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons (led by Lee Pace) — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.”

Previously, Goyer discussed his strategies with THR about adapting the classic property, which is famously challenging due to spanning thousands of years and many locations and characters.

The 10-episode debut season premieres globally on Friday, Sept. 24. The series will open with its first two episodes and then debut a new episode weekly after that.