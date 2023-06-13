Jared Harris and Lee Pace Clash in ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Trailer

The Foundation and Empire are on a collision course for war with the fate of humanity threatened in the second season trailer for Foundation, Apple TV+’s sci-fi epic and adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s sprawling trilogy that dropped.

“The Foundation is a threat to me,” Lee Pace, who plays the galactic emperor Brother Day, says at one point in the trailer, which dropped Tuesday, for the upcoming season premiere that takes place a century after the rookie season finale, as tension mounts throughout the galaxy.

“For all of us to survive, we have to face them,” Lou Harris, who plays Hari Seldon, counters. The synopsis points to the Cleons unraveling as a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within.

Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with special abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Apple TV+ series, filled with epic battles and impressive digital landscapes, adapts Isaac Asimov’s iconic trilogy about the collapse of the galaxy and a band of exiles’ struggling to preserve mankind.

Foundation also stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann. The second season adds to the ensemble cast of Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

Foundation, which kicks off its second season on July 14, is produced for Apple by Skydance Television, and is led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robyn Asimov and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.