Fox TV Trailers: First Look at ‘The Big Leap,’ ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘Pivoting’ and More

Fox rolled out four trailers Monday from its new crop of shows from the 2021-22 season. Below are first looks at The Big Leap, The Cleaning Lady, Welcome to Flatch and Pivoting. In an unusual move, all of Fox’s upfront trailers are from shows debuting midseason instead of in the fall.

Pivoting is a comedy staring Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time) and Maggie Q (Designated Survivor) “about how we deal with life, death and all the crazy things that happen in between. Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, the series follows three women — and close-knit childhood friends — as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions.” The show is written and produced by Liz Astrof (The Conners).

The Big Leap stars Scott Foley (Scandal) and is described as “a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours” that revolves around “a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show. It’s from creator and executive producer Liz Heldens (The Passage).

The Cleaning Lady stars Elodie Yung (Daredevil) as “a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.” It’s from writer and executive producer Miranda Kwok (The 100).

Welcome to Flatch, starring Seann William Scott (Lethal Weapon) and Aya Cash (The Boys), is a comedy inspired by a BBC format where “a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town — their dreams, their concerns — [and stumbles] upon the Midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities.” It’s from writer-producer Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City).

