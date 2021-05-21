‘Fox and Friends’ Weekend Anchor Jedediah Bila Exits Channel

Fox and Friends weekend anchor Jedediah Bila is leaving Fox News Channel.

“We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon.”

“Thank you to the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last few years,” Bila said in a statement. “To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there — I’m deeply grateful for you and hopeful you’ll join me on my next adventure. I’m really excited for what’s to come.”

Bila, who was named co-anchor of the program in 2019 after having served as a contributor to the cable news channel. She had previously served as a panelist on ABC’s The View.

Bila was also a rare conservative critic of former President Donald Trump at Fox. Last April she defended her colleague, Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, after Trump attacked him on Twitter. And after the 2020 election, she said it was incumbent on Trump to publicly accept that he lost, and move on.

People magazine first reported Bila’s departure.