Fox Business Network Launching Entertainment-Focused Primetime Block

Fox Business Network is changing its primetime programming lineup, moving toward an entertainment-focused offering “that celebrates American industry and ingenuity,” the company says.

The new “FBN Prime” lineup will debut Sept. 20., with new episodes Monday-Wednesday, and replays on Thursdays.

As a result of the new lineup, FBN’s 8 PM show, Kennedy, hosted by Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, will shift to 7 PM, replacing a rerun of Larry Kudlow’s afternoon program. The new shows will also replace reruns of The Evening Edit at 9.

The new programming will include How America Works, which will be narrated by former Dirty Jobs and CNN host Mike Rowe, and will showcase workers who are involved in maintaining the country’s key infrastructure; American Dream Home, hosted by Cheryl Casone, a House Hunters-esque home buying program; American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch, which follows a family in Montana hunting for gold.

It will also include a few shows that originally debuted on the Fox Nation streaming service, but which will move to FBN (reruns will still stream): Mansion Global, which is based on the Wall Street Journal property and will highlight mega-mansions; The Pursuit! with John Rich, which sees the country star interviewing celebrity guests; and American Built which sees Stuart Varney highlighting engineering marvels.

While FBN has dabbled in entertainment and unscripted programming before with shows like Strange Inheritance, the new lineup suggests an enhanced commitment to the genre. It mirrors a strategy launched by CNBC in 2013 with its CNBC Prime lineup, which now includes reruns of Shark Tank, and originals like The Profit and American Greed.