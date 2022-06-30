‘Duncanville’ Canceled After Three Seasons on Fox

Fox is reducing its roster of animated series by one.

The network has canceled Duncanville, co-created by and starring Amy Poehler, after three seasons. The show aired what will be its final episode on June 26.

Poehler voiced a 15-year-old boy given to flights of fantasy (and his mother) in the series, which she created with Simpsons alumni Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully.

“Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Amy Poehler delivered a unique animated family comedy with a distinct voice and point of view that we are proud of,” Fox said in a statement. “But we can confirm that this season will be its last on Fox. We look forward to the opportunity to work with Amy, Mike and Julie in the future.”

Duncanville was the least watched of Fox’s animated series in the 2021-22 season, in part due to its late spring and summer slot on the network’s schedule. It averaged only about 650,000 viewers with a week of delayed viewing (and not including streaming).

Along with Poehler, the show’s cast includes Ty Burrell, Riki Lindholme, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, Zach Cherry, Joy Osmanski, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa. 20th Television Animation, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment produce the show; Poehler and the Scullys executive produce with Dave Becky.