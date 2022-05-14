‘Our Kind of People,’ ‘Pivoting’ Canceled at Fox

Our Kind of People is no longer Fox’s kind of show. The network has also dropped its comedy Pivoting; both shows lasted a single season at the network.

Our Kind of People, from Lee Daniels and Karin Gist was one of Fox’s first straight to series orders – skipping the usual pilot season process as the network attempted to pivot away from traditional development methods.

Our Kind of People was inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s 1999 book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class and starred Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn, a single mother who set out to reclaim her family name but discovered a dark secret about her own mother’s past.

Fox ordered 12 episodes of the project and aired its finale in January. The show, whose cast features Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and Joe Morton, earned mixed reviews from critics and modest ratings. It averaged just under 2.1 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings.

As for Pivoting, the comedy earned a midseason berth and drew a decent premiere audience following an NFL broadcast but quickly fell off in linear numbers. The show starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe and Maggie Q drew mostly strong reviews but averaged 1.85 million viewers over its 10-episode run.

The two series join the previously axed The Big Leap on Fox’s cancellation list. The network is expected to announce more renewals and new series orders on Monday ahead of its upfront presentation that afternoon. Still awaiting word are live-action comedies Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch, animated series Duncanville (whose third season debuted May 1) and Housebroken (season two has yet to air) and veteran dramas 911, 911: Lone Star and The Resident.

Keep track of all the network renewals, cancellations and new series orders with The Hollywood Reporter’s broadcast scorecard.