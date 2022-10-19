Carol Mendelsohn Inks First-Look Deal at Fox

Former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn is getting a new broadcast home.

Mendelsohn and producing partner Julie Weitz have signed a multi-year broadcast direct deal at Fox. Mendolsohn and her eponymous production company had previously been based at Universal Television.

Under the deal, Mendelsohn and Weitz will develop dramas for the broadcast network, with any projects greenlit from the deal becoming wholly owned by Fox Entertainment. The first project under the pact will be The Bomb Maker, based on a novel by Thomas Perry (The Old Man) that Fox Entertainment Studios has optioned.

“Carol is one of the great architects of broadcast television’s most influential and longstanding dramas. Together with Julie, we have two of the most talented, respected producers in the industry; and we are excited to bring their creativity and powerful storytelling to FOX, starting with their development of The Bomb Maker,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “This deal underscores our pledge to being home to the best creators in the business, while offering them creative flexibility and a direct relationship with our network and programming team, which are rare commodities in today’s marketplace.”

Said Mendelsohn, “There was an instant meeting of the minds when Julie and I sat down with Michael Thorn and [Fox’s head of drama] Brooke Bowman. This is a uniquely creative opportunity for us and we’re excited by our new partnership and all its possibilities.”

The Bomb Maker centers on Dick Stahl, a former LAPD bomb squad commander who’s called back in when most of the squad is killed in a house bombing. On his first day back, the now three-person team is dispatched to a suspected car bomb, and it quickly becomes clear to him that they are dealing with an unusual criminal mastermind whose intended target appears to be the bomb squad itself.

Mendelsohn and Weitz will serve as executive producers on the project, which is currently meeting with potential writers.

Mendelsohn was showrunner of the original CSI series and a co-creator of spinoffs CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber. She’s currently an executive producer of CBS’ revival of the franchise, CSI: Vegas, which is in its second season. Her credits also include NBC’s Game of Silence and Providence and Fox’s Melrose Place. She is repped by WME, TFC Management and Jackoway Austen.