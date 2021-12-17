Fox Developing Miracle Drama ‘The Incident’ Based on Spanish Format

Fox is looking to Spanish format El Incidente for its next drama.

The network is developing The Incident, based on the Spanish format, from Revenge alum Jesse Lasky.

The drama, which has received a script order at the network, is set in a small California coastal town that is rocked when its residents begin experiencing inexplicable miracles in the wake of a powerful storm. The potential series explores the baggage and burdens that come with miracles as a young sheriff begins to explore what happens as she hopes to experience a miracle, too.

Lasky will pen the script and exec produce alongside Bridgeworks Entertainment Group’s George Salinas and Boardwalk Entertainment Group’s Gary Randall.

The Spanish format, overseen by Atres Media, ran for one season in 2017.

Lasky, whose credits also include Bored to Death and Code Black, is repped by Paradigm, Echo Lake and Goodman Genow. Salinas is with by A3 Artists and Jackoway Austen. Randall is with Skryzinarz & Mallean; Atres with A3.