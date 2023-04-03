Medical Drama ‘Doc’ Lands Series Order at Fox

Fox has handed out its first series pickup for a new live-action show for the 2023-24 season.

The broadcast network has given a straight-to-series order to Doc, a medical drama based on an Italian format. The show centers on the Dr. Amy Elias — chief of internal and family medicine at a Minneapolis hospital, who’s also recovering from a brain injury that has wiped out the last eight years of her memory.

Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment are producing the series, which comes from writer and showrunner Barbie Kligman (Magnum P.I., Private Practice) and fellow executive producers Hank Steinberg and Erwin Stoff.

“This moving and heroic medical drama is the very definition of storytelling excellence and what audiences have come to expect from Fox,” said Michael Thorn, president scripted programming at Fox Entertainment. “Doc explores the raw emotion, redemption and resilience of the human spirit in ways we rarely see, and for that, we credit the creative leadership of Barbie, Hank and Erwin, who we know will bring this story to spectacular life, this extraordinary source material and our deeply valued partners at Sony.”

Francesco Arlanch and Viola Rispoli created the Italian series, titled Doc — Nelle tue mani. The show from Fremantle’s Lux Vide debuted on Rai 1 in 2020 and was the network’s biggest series premiere in more than a decade. The format has been sold to a dozen other countries and has spawned seven local versions before the Fox order.

The full description of Doc reads, “After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.”

Kligman, Steinberg (For Life, The Last Ship) and Stoff will executive produce.

Doc joins second-year shows Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit and the third season of The Cleaning Lady on Fox’s drama slate for 2023-24. The network has yet to make decisions on the two 911 shows, The Resident or Fantasy Island.

Keep track of all broadcast renewals, cancellations and new series orders with The Hollywood Reporter’s network scorecard.