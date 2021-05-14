‘House,’ ‘Homeland’ Creators Team for Fox Drama Series

Three days before Fox unveils its schedule for the 2021-22 season, it’s getting a very early jump on 2022-23.

The network has given a straight-to-series order to Accused, an anthology drama from House and The Good Doctor creator David Shore and Homeland creators Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa. Gordon and Gansa are also veterans of Fox’s 24.

The series is based on a BAFTA-winning British show created by Jimmy McGovern. It opens in a courtroom with a defendant being accused of a crime, then backtracks to reveal how these people got caught up in the extraordinary situations in which they find themselves. Sony Pictures TV, where Shore, Gordon and Gansa all have overall deals, and Fox Entertainment will produce Accused.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Howard, Alex and David back to Fox — and on the same team, no less,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “Not only are they incredible writers, creators and producers, but working together on this rich and compelling source material promises something truly special. It’s safe to say that we, along with our valued partners at Sony, are excited for what has all the makings of a signature Fox series.”

Said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, “We take great pride in Fox’s legacy of bold risk-taking and inventive storytelling. Howard, Alex and David are an important part of that history and working with them on Accused takes us back to our roots, literally. They are tremendous artists responsible for some of the most important and beloved series ever on television, and it’s a joy to once again bet on their creative brilliance.”

Shore, Gordon and Gansa will executive produce Accused with Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes and All3Media International’s McGovern, Sita Williams and Roxy Spencer.