Fox Entertainment Boss Charlie Collier to Give Mipcom Keynote

Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, will give a keynote speech at this year’s Mipcom, the global television confab held in Cannes from October 17–20.

At Fox, Collier has overseen such entertainment hits as The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Domino Masters and Next Level Chef. At MIPCOM, he’ll provide insights into Fox Entertainment’s growth strategy as well as his take on global industry issues and trends.

Collier’s keynote, on Oct. 17, will kick off Mipcom’s Media Mastermind series featuring talks from leading global television executives and creatives. The 2022 event will be the first in-person Mipcom in two years — the market went online only as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic — and is expected to mark a return to form for the world’s largest television industry meet.

“Mipcom Cannes is truly back at full strength for 2022,” noted Lucy Smith, entertainment division director at market organizer RX France. “Stands from the U.S. Studios are in line with pre-pandemic times, and their creative leaders are back on the conference stage. We look forward to welcoming Charlie warmly and learning more about Fox Entertainment’s strategy and future thinking.”

“Mipcom never fails to drive conversation and guide our industry’s agenda,” said Collier. Speaking in French, he said his keynote would address “some of the defining issues of our time, sharing the ways Fox Entertainment is adapting its model and forming innovative new partnerships.”

Fox has been on a buying spree as it bulks up its production and distribution capabilities worldwide. In 2019, Fox acquired Bento Box Entertainment, the animation company behind Bob’s Burgers; in 2020 it bought ad-backed streaming service Tubi TV for $440 million; and last year, inked an overall deal with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, creating a new production banner, Studio Ramsay Global, that will produce and distribute unscripted shows.

Last December, Fox Entertainment acquired MarVista Entertainment, a leading independent producer of movies for such outlets as Netflix, Lifetime and Hallmark.