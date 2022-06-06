Fox (Finally) Releases Fall 2022 Schedule

Fox broke with tradition at May’s upfronts by not announcing a schedule for the 2022-23 TV season. Instead, the network chose to highlight its full portfolio, leaning heavily into its sports and news properties and spending less time on its primetime slate.

Three weeks after that, the network has released both its fall schedule and premiere dates at the same time. The schedule looks somewhat similar to the way Fox ended the 2021-22 season, with 911, The Resident and The Masked Singer anchoring the first three nights of the week, a mix of reality and comedy on Thursday, WWE Smackdown on Friday and animation on Sunday.

The biggest change compared to last fall, however, is the absence of Thursday Night Football. Amazon’s Prime Video snatched up rights to the primetime NFL showcase starting with the 2022 season, so Fox will fill the night with Hell’s Kitchen at 8 p.m. and comedies Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat in the 9 p.m. hour.

The lone new series for Fox in the fall is Monarch, a drama about a country music dynasty — and one that was initially scheduled to debut earlier this year before being pushed back. The series, which stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, will have its series premiere following an NFL doubleheader on Sept. 11 before moving to its regular Tuesday home on Sept. 20.

Second-year drama The Cleaning Lady will follow 911 on Monday nights, and Lego Masters will pair with The Masked Singer on Wednesdays.

Fox’s fall premiere dates are below. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

Sunday, Sept. 11

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Monarch

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m.: 911

9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m.: The Resident

9 p.m.: Monarch (regular slot)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer

9 p.m.: Lego Masters

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m.: The Great North

9 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Thursday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen

9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat

And the primetime grid, with new shows in italics.