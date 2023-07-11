Fox Rolls Out Unscripted-Reliant Fall Schedule

Fox has filled out its fall schedule — and with TV writers still on strike and actors potentially on the verge of a walkout as well, it unsurprisingly relies on unscripted shows to fill out the week.

Other than its Sunday animation block (which works on a different production schedule than live-action scripted shows and will have new episodes ready for fall), the network will have an all-unscripted slate to begin the 2023-24 season. Fox has also set premiere dates for its lineup, which will roll out over a couple of weeks beginning Sept. 19.

The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has delayed the start of production on fall scripted series, which in a typical year would be starting production in July. SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, has set a July 12 strike deadline after extending talks with studios and streamers for two weeks, but union members appearing on unscripted and game shows is covered by a different agreement (the so-called Network Code) that runs through June 2024.

Fox’s fall will feature the 10th season of The Masked Singer, two Gordon Ramsay shows in Hell’s Kitchen and the long-dormant Kitchen Nightmares, season two of Special Forces and a celebrity version of Name That Tune, among others. Music guessing game I Can See Your Voice also returns from a year-plus hiatus.

The fourth season of Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett, is also set for fall. The lone newcomer is Snake Oil, a twist on the Shark Tank formula in which entrepreneurs pitch products — some of which are real and some of which are fake. David Spade hosts.

WWE Smackdown will continue to fill Friday nights, and college football and other sports will run on Saturdays.

Fox’s fall schedule and premiere dates are below. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

8 p.m.: Celebrity Name That Tune

9 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice

Sunday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Krapopolis (follows NFL doubleheader in all time zones)

Monday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: Kitchen Nightmares

9 p.m.: Special Forces

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer

9 p.m.: Snake Oil

Thursday, Sept. 28

8 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen

9 p.m.: Lego Masters

Fridays (ongoing)

8 p.m.: WWE Smackdown

Sunday, Oct. 1

8 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (time period premiere)

9 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy