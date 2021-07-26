Fox Reveals Fall TV Premiere Dates: ‘Masked Singer,’ ‘911,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Fox has revealed its fall premiere dates including the return of medical drama 9-1-1, hit competition series The Masked Singer and the 33rd season of The Simpsons.

Other shows include aspirational new dramedy The Big Leap, the provocative soap Our Kind of People and new reality series Alter Ego.

Here are Fox’s fall 2021 premiere dates:

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1 (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE BIG LEAP (new series)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (new series)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Six Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALTER EGO (new series)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Part Two)

9:00-10:00 PM ALTER EGO (Part Two)

FRIDAY (ONGOING)

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

SATURDAY (ONGOING)

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season 33 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT NORTH (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season 19 Premiere)

THURSDAY, Beginning Oct. 7

8:00 PM-CC ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON FOX

5:00 PM-CC PT

Among the new shows, The Big Leap is from creator Liz Heldens is about “a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of Swan Lake. It stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo and Piper Perabo.

Our Kind of People is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, and is from showrunner Karen Gist. It stars Yaya DaCosta as “a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”

Alter Ego is inspired by the success of The Masked Singer and is billed as “a first-of-its-kind avatar singing competition series and the next iteration of the musical competition show” which uses motion capture technology and CGI to allow mysterious singers to present themselves as an entirely unique avatar. Judges include Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and will.i.am.