Fox Sets Up Global Fund for Unscripted Development

Fox is going global in its search for unscripted TV formats to develop.

Fox Entertainment and its in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment, are launching an international fund to identify and develop unscripted shows for international markets — and, in success, the United States as well. Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox, will oversee the fund.

“Fox has long been a global leader in alternative programming. This enviable track record of more than three decades of success brings with it great expectations to remain as the world’s preeminent platform in the genre,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. “This fund presents us with the opportunity to continue identifying and curating formats that fulfill several key objectives: diversify our slate of owned content, expand FOX’s interests globally and better serve our platform partners.”

The $100 million fund will invest in and develop unscripted series concepts, ranging from competitions to dating shows, to air in their countries of origin. Fox Alternative Entertainment will co-produce any series that result from investments by the fund — and should those formats succeed, Fox could adapt them for airing on the broadcast network in the United States.

“Many of the most powerful series that have changed the face of television were unscripted formats that originated outside the United States,” said Wade. “With a deep well of undiscovered ideas across the globe waiting to be recognized, FAE stands ready to deploy this format fund to partner with local creators and networks to develop cost-effective and innovative, broad-based programming that, in success, will also benefit Fox here at home.”

Fox’s top unscripted series, The Masked Singer, is based on a format that originated in South Korea; I Can See Your Voice and Masterchef also originated overseas.