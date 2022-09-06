Fox Entertainment and Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay Makes First Key Executive Hire

Studio Ramsay Global (SRG), the recently-formed production company set up by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Fox Entertainment, has made its first key executive hire, naming Cyrus Farrokh senior vp, strategy.

Based in Los Angeles, Farrokh will work closely with Ramsay; Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, Rob Wade; and Studio Ramsay Global’s chief creative officer Lisa Edwards in rolling out SRG content across distribution platforms worldwide. The company, launched last year, produces such series as Fox’s Next Level Chef and the upcoming Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

Before joining the company Farrokh was distribution boss at Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate Content. He worked closely with Fox on selling international rights for Fox Alternative Entertainment’s unscripted series and formats.

“I’ve known and admired Cyrus for many years as he’s represented FAE’s intellectual property with great energy, creativity and aplomb,” said Wade. “He’s played an invaluable role in growing our presence around the world, and as we mark the first anniversary since SRG’s formation and start building out its leadership team, we’re excited to bring Cyrus in-house to focus his talent, experience and instincts on Gordon’s rapidly expanding content portfolio and growth plans.”

Before Propagate, Farrokh worked at Electus, Endeavor and Media Rights Capital.

With offices in London, Los Angeles and Glasgow, SRG acts as the exclusive production home for all things Ramsay. The company develops, produces and distributes unscripted programming featuring and/or produced by the Scottish chef and TV personality.