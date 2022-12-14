‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Co-Director Rodney Rothman Inks Fox Broadcast Deal

One of the writers and directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is headed to Fox.

Rodney Rothman and his Modern Magic company have signed a broadcast direct deal with the network. Under the deal, Rothman and producing partner Adam Rosenberg will develop animated programming for Fox, with both half-hour and hour-long projects in consideration.

As with Fox’s other broadcast direct agreements, any series that result from the deal with Modern Magic will be wholly owned by Fox Entertainment. The company’s animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, will produce. Modern Magic will also look to partner with other animation production studios on projects under the deal.

“What I love about Rodney is there are no limits to his creative, comedic genius, whether it’s reimagining iconic franchises, shaping instant cult classics, or writing laughs for Letterman,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “This direct deal with Rodney and Adam greatly expands our fast-growing Animation Domination slate, which is a key pillar to our growth strategy here in the U.S. and abroad.”

Said Rothman, “Michael and his team at Fox Entertainment are undisputed all-time champions of broadcast animation; their record speaks for itself. At Modern Magic we’re committed to exploring the boundaries of what popular animated storytelling can be in the 21st century, and this partnership Fox has extended is a true opportunity and much-appreciated vote of confidence for us and the worldwide community of ambitious, amazing artists that we’re grateful to work with.”

Rothman co-wrote (with Phil Lord) the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse and co-directed the film with Bob Perischetti and Peter Ramsey. A former head writer on The Late Show With David Letterman, Rothman’s writing and producing credits also include 22 Jump Street, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Fox’s Undeclared.

He and Rosenberg founded Modern Magic in 2021 and have projects in development at Sony, Warner Bros. and 20th Television, among others. Rothman is repped by UTA and Johnson Shapiro, and Rosenberg is with UTA and McKuin Frankel.