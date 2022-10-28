Fox Airs Leslie Jordan Tribute During ‘Call Me Kat’

Fox aired a video tribute to late television star Leslie Jordan during Thursday’s new airing of his series Call Me Kat.

Jordan, who died Monday in a Los Angeles car crash at the age of 67, was honored during the broadcast of “Call Me Uncle Dad,” the fifth episode of Call Me Kat’s third season. Jordan played baker Phil as part of the comedy’s main cast, alongside Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz and Cheyenne Jackson.

The 30-second video featured an array of clips of Jordan from various appearances on the Fox network over the years. This included footage of him performing as Soft Serve on season six of The Masked Singer, his guest visit to Lego Masters and his starring role opposite David Alan Grier and Martin Mull on the comedy series The Cool Kids.

“I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” Jordan said in the tribute in a scene from Call Me Kat.

As The Hollywood Reporter previously reported, the actor had filmed nine Call Me Kat episodes for season three, of which Thursday’s episode is the fifth, and had been set to appear in every episode this season. The series paused production in light of his death.

On Monday, Bialik posted a tribute to Jordan from the show’s team, calling it “unimaginable that he’s gone.” Additionally, Fox Entertainment said in a statement at the time that the company is “shocked and devastated” by his passing.

Also paying tribute following his death was Jim Parsons, an executive producer on Call Me Kat, who said the performer was “funny as hell and had a depth of emotion that made everyone around him feel loved.” Jackson called Jordan his “unofficial comedy coach.”

Jordan’s other credits included his Emmy-winning turn as Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace, three seasons of American Horror Story and Mr. Blacky in the Oscar-winning 2011 film The Help.

Click here to see other celebrity tributes to Jordan, including those from Will & Grace alums Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack.