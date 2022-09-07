Fox Eyes Marc Cherry Drama, Orders ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Dating Show

Fox is getting into business with Desperate Housewives and Why Women Kill creator Marc Cherry. The network is also bringing the Farmer Wants a Wife reality format back to the United States.

The two announcements capped Fox’s day at the Television Critics Association on Wednesday. The Cherry project, titled Jenny Is a Weapon, has a script commitment with an eye toward a straight to series pickup. Farmer Wants a Wife, meanwhile, scored a series order and will begin production in the fall and will follow several farmers who “live hundreds of miles away from the nearest Tinder date,” as Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, put it.

“I’m really excited about that show,” Wade told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think it’s going to speak to a lot of people. I think it touches on this nostalgia for the past, and in a weird way I think that makes it quite relevant in the moment.”

Eureka Productions, which is behind the Australian version of Farmer Wants a Wife, will produce the Fox series. Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Eden Gaha, David Tibballs executive produce.

Jenny Is a Weapon will be written by Cherry and Why Women Kill co-executive producer and director Joshua Michael Stern; they share story credit with Ryan McPartlin (Devious Maids) and Travis Lively. All four will executive produce along with Mindy Schultheis and Michael Hanel.

The potential series, which Fox Entertainment will own, centers on “a sheltered Maryland housewife who, at the moment her marriage falls apart, discovers she has special psychic powers and is recruited by a secret government agency where she will have to juggle her broken family and saving the world.”

“We kind of we wanted Why Women Kill but it was already in the CBS system,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told THR. “But we’ve been chomping to get into business with Marc for years. I think [Jenny Is a Weapon] will be another signature female character with the kind of humor, surprise, drama and just incredible storytelling that he’s known for.”

In separate interviews, Thorn and Wade discussed Fox’s scripted and unscripted slates and their push to own more of the network’s programming.

As far as ownership of your programming, do you feel like you’re getting to the place you want to be?

THORN This season kind of reflects the next chapter in our growth strategy as we’re increasing our ownership stake in new series and returning series and in building up those capabilities. Monarch is our first 100 percent owned Fox Entertainment drama, which is premiering [Sept. 11]. We’re very excited about that. We’re previewing an early episode of Krapopolis, our first 100 percent owned animated series Thanksgiving weekend, and then it premieres at the end of the season, in May. And we just greenlit Animal Control from Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, a really irreverent workplace comedy. That’s our first 100 percent owned live-action comedy, [and we also have] co-productions on series like The Cleaning Lady, The Great North and some of our upcoming dramas, Accused and Alert. So it is a big priority for us. And we’re approaching it a lot like we do our programming choices in a very kind of curated approach, where we’re not a high-volume company.

What does owning these shows mean for downstream revenue sources? Will you look to license them to the Netflixes and Hulus of the world?

THORN We have our initial partner in Hulu, and then we’ll look to make deals with other second window partners that can include [Fox’s AVOD streaming service] Tubi as well as other platforms. That’s something we’re just starting to explore right now — in the case of Monarch, we partnered with Sony, who we have a lot of great business with, to distribute the show for us internationally. These kind of second window and downstream partnerships are the things we’re talking about right now. We see a lot of opportunity there, especially as an independent company, where, you know, several of our competitors are more like closed systems. But there are still other companies who need independent suppliers to partner with, so we see a lot of opportunities down the road.

The Special Forces show you announced is something sort of new for Fox. Are there any other subgenres of unscripted programming that you think are untapped or underserved?

WADE I think there’s a real kind of need for reinvention in unscripted. That’s reflected by how many older shows dominate the schedule now. The most successful shows in unscripted right now — and actually on all of television — are over 20 years old. I think all those areas need to be reinvented, whether it be dating, or social experiments, or music variety. I think now we have technology and capability to do things that could never be done before, certainly not 20 years ago. But there’s a real necessity to kind of push the boundaries more too, in terms of finding truly original content.

Will Farmer Wants a Wife be a reboot of the version that aired on The CW in the late 2000s?

WADE This is a different format. [The CW show] was based more on The Bachelor, with one farmer and multiple women, and they whittle it down. This is actually four different farmers. This is basically the format that has been successful over the last 10 years in like places like Australia and France, multiple multiple. Same title, but different kind of format.

Fox only has one new show launching in the fall, but there are a sizable number of both scripted and unscripted shows on deck. Do you see room for everything this season, or might some things get pushed to fall 2023?

THORN Historically we do very well with midseason launches, and we have a lot of circulation on our network with the end of of the NFL season and postseason football. HUT levels are at their highest. And and we have a legacy of really launching breaking out new programming at that time of year. And, you know, last year was The Cleaning Lady and Next Level Chef, and this year, obviously, we hope it will be on the scripted side Alert and Accused.

WADE We have a huge amount of conversations [about scheduling]. This has been a really unusual few years. We’ve had to change the schedule profoundly — we’ve to push stuff up and move new stuff to later, which had a lot of effect on our production and our our launch pattern. We discuss a lot about you know, how and where to launch shows and how many you can launch and what the viewer can cope with. The idea of launching 10 shows all in one week is obviously not a feasible option. So you have to really think about how you spread those out across the season. We’re always thinking about how to parse that out. And sometimes you have to make difficult decisions. You might have a show that you love and you want to launch it, but there’s too much going on, and you have to hold it and launch it when there’s a little bit of white space in the schedule.

I’m curious if you’ve followed the chatter that Tom Brady missed part of his training camp because he was taping The Masked Singer.

WADE Yeah, I’ve seen I’ve seen the news. I mean, we never we never comment on casting. But we’ve obviously followed it, and we see a lot of chatter about people who could be on. The thing about Masked Singer is we’ve proved over the last eight seasons that we have the ability to always create a surprise with some of our bookings.

OK. I know you weren’t going to tell me “Oh, yeah, he’s on,” but I’m curious when you see things like that, if you sort of enjoy the speculation that swirls around.

WADE I enjoy it whenever you guys talk about the show. In this day and age, cutting through is so difficult with so much content, and so little large aggregation of viewers anywhere that word of mouth and discussion is so valuable.

Based on what you’ve seen of Monarch so far, do you think you made the right call in moving it from January to the fall?

THORN Creatively, yes. When there was that spike in COVID [last winter], we just we just knew we couldn’t [risk it]. We’re so passionate about this show. We just couldn’t take the risk of being a few episodes in and having COVID shut us down, especially on a serialized character drama. We were able to finish producing the season and give the creators the space to get it right. We’ve also participated in different events tied to country music where we can start to introduce this really unique family drama, the music around it, and take advantage of the lead time and still pull the levers around some of our broadcast strengths, meaning using football to help launch the series, which we’re going to do. Did we take advantage of the time? Yes, we did.

Interviews edited and condensed.