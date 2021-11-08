‘911: Lone Star,’ ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Get Midseason Dates at Fox

Fox has set its midseason schedule, which features a mix of NFL-assisted premieres and traditional rollouts for eight series.

Returning series 911: Lone Star, I Can See Your Voice and Call Me Kat will be joined by five new entries in early 2022: culinary competition Next Level Chef, dramas The Cleaning Lady and Monarch, comedy Pivoting and the recently announced unscripted show Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. All eight will debut in January; I Can See Your Voice will also air a holiday special on Dec. 14.

Fox previously announced that Next Level Chef, hosted and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, Call Me Kat and Pivoting, and Monarch will debut following NFL games in all time zones. Next Level Chef and the two comedies will premiere on Jan. 2 and 9, the final two Sundays of football’s regular season, while Monarch will debut following the NFC championship game on Jan. 30.

Next Level Chef will then settle into its home on Wednesday nights on Jan. 5. Call Me Kat and Pivoting will run on Thursdays beginning Jan. 13. Monarch moves to Tuesdays beginning Feb. 1, where it will pair with The Resident.

The third season premiere of 911: Lone Star debuts Jan. 3, filling the 8 p.m. Monday slot currently held by its parent show, 911. The Cleaning Lady, starring Elodie Yung as a Cambodian doctor caught up in organized crime, follows at 9 p.m.

I Can See Your Voice will open its second season on Jan. 5, leading into Next Level Chef. Joe Millionaire will have a two-hour premiere the following night and then lead into Call Me Kat and Pivoting.

Fox’s midseason premiere dates are below; all times are ET/PT unless noted.

Sunday, Jan. 2

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Next Level Chef

Monday, Jan. 3

8 p.m.: 911: Lone Star

9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady

Wednesday, Jan. 5

8 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice

9 p.m.: Next Level Chef (time period premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 6

8 p.m.: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

Sunday, Jan. 9

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Call Me Kat

8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT: Pivoting

Thursday, Jan. 13

9 p.m.: Call Me Kat (time period premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Pivoting (time period premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 30

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: Monarch

Tuesday, Feb. 1

9 p.m.: Monarch (time period premiere)