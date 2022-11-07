‘911: Lone Star,’ ‘Animal Control’ Get Midseason Dates on Fox

Fox will make some significant changes to its schedule for midseason, unveiling eight new and returning series and moving veteran 911: Lone Star away from its previous Monday night home.

The network will also use the NFL to launch a few shows, including the missing-persons drama Alert on Jan. 8 and a post-Super Bowl premiere for Next Level Chef on Feb. 12. The courtroom anthology Accused, which debuts Jan. 22, might also follow an NFL matchup on the weekend of the divisional playoff round (though the TV schedule for the playoffs hasn’t been set).

The other newcomers are unscripted series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Jan. 4) and Animal Control (Feb. 16), Fox’s first wholly owned live-action comedy. Fantasy Island opens its second season on Jan. 2, and 911: Lone Star will anchor Tuesday nights starting Jan. 17 — the show has mostly aired on Mondays in the past. Celebrity Name That Tune will join Special Forces on Jan. 11, keeping Wednesday an all-unscripted night while The Masked Singer takes its usual winter break. 911 will also go on hiatus until spring.

Fox’s midseason dates are below. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

Monday, Jan. 2

8 p.m.: Fantasy Island

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Sunday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Alert

Monday, Jan. 9

9 p.m.: Alert (time period premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8 p.m.: Celebrity Name That Tune

9 p.m.: Special Forces (time period premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 17

8 p.m.: 911: Lone Star

Sunday, Jan. 22

9 p.m.: Accused

Tuesday, Jan. 24

9 p.m.: Accused (time period premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 12

10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT (following Super Bowl LVII): Next Level Chef

Thursday, Feb. 16

8 p.m.: Next Level Chef (time period premiere)

9 p.m.: Animal Control