Fox Nation Sets Treasure Hunt Show From ‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars

Fox Nation, the streaming service from Fox News Media, is doubling down on “Duck.”

The service has ordered a new entertainment program, Duck Family Treasure, which will star members of the Robertson family from the popular A&E series Duck Dynasty.

The new show will follow Jase and Jep Robertson, their Uncle Si, and history expert Murry Crowe “as they pursue a hunt for buried treasure.” More specifically, each episode will see the team hunt for rare artifacts and other hiddne treasures, while also spotlighting the people and places they encounter along the journey. Other members of the Robertson family will also make appearances. Warm Springs Productions is producing the series for Fox Nation.

Fox Nation already streams reruns of the A&E reality show, which during its original run was the most-watched nonscripted show in cable TV history.

“Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more,” said Fox Nation president Jason Klarman in a statement. “We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”

Fox Nation has been adding more original unscripted content in recent months. Most notably it picked up a reboot of the long-running series Cops. It also has some programming, like Castles USA, which are fronted by existing Fox News talent. Castles USA is hosted by The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro.