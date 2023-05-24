Fox Nation Renews ‘Duck Family Treasure’ For Season Two (Exclusive)

Fox Nation is doubling down on Duck Family Treasure, the reality show featuring members of the Robertson family (best known for the long-running series Duck Dynasty).

The Fox News media-owned streaming service has picked up a second season of the series, which will debut June 11. In addition, one of the episodes from the new season will air on Fox News Channel that evening at 10 p.m.

The series follows Jase and Jep Robertson, as well as their wives Missy and Jessica and their uncle Si as they search for hidden artifacts and treasures, and explore mysteries, across the U.S. The first season of the series debuted on Fox Nation in June 2022. Fox also made one episode of the new season available for users to sample as part of a National Streaming Day promotion, which gave users a free one-week trial, with no credit card required.

While Fox Nation was created as a destination for Fox super fans, it has in recent years expanded its lineup of entertainment programming, including original movies, a Roseanne Barr comedy special, and docuseries featuring stars like Kevin Costner and Kelsey Grammer.

It has also served as a landing pad for programming that ended its run on traditional TV but that held some appeal for its target audience. That includes Duck Dynasty, which ended in 2017, as well as Cops, which Fox Nation picked up about a year after being canceled by Paramount Network.

Produced in conjunction with Warm Springs Productions, season two of the series will consist of 10 episodes, with five debuting starting next month, and the second half debuting in December.

Watch the trailer, below.