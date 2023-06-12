×
Fox Nation Sets Rob Schneider Stand-Up Special

The Schneider special follows a Roseanne Barr comedy special earlier this year.

Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Fox Nation, the streaming service operated by Fox News Media, has set another stand-up comedy special, this one fronted by former Saturday Night Live star Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America, will debut on the streaming service June 18. The special, filmed in front of a live audience at the Tampa Theater in Tampa, Florida, will see Schneider weighing in on the culture wars and “wokeness,” UFOs, filming a movie with Donald Trump, and other topics.

Schneider’s last special, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, streamed on Netflix in 2020.

Schneider’s special follows another special from a conservative comedian: Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, which debuted on Fox Nation earlier this year. Both Barr and Schneider have spoken about being one of a only a handful of conservative comics working in the entertainment industry.

Schneider also happens to be working with another division of Fox Corp. on a project: A sequel to the 2001 film The Animal, which is being developed for Fox’s Tubi streaming platform.

“From Saturday Night Live to feature films to sold-out shows, Rob’s ability to connect with audiences has made him a multi-generational star,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add his talent to Fox Nation with this all-new hilarious and unfiltered comedy special.”    

Fox Nation has in recent months turned to familiar faces for much of its entertainment programming. That includes the stand-up specials from Barr and Schneider, but also docuseries fronted by Kevin Costner and Kelsey Grammer, as well as a series from the Robertson family, the leads of Duck Dynasty.

