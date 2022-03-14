Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Injured in Ukraine

A shelled residential house and the personal belongings of the dwellers on March 14, 2022, in Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been injured while reporting near Kyiv, Ukraine, according to a memo sent to staff Monday by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Scott wrote.

Hall, Fox’s State Department correspondent, has been reporting in and around Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv over the past week. Hall is based in Washington and has been with Fox News since 2015. He most recently appeared on-air over the weekend.

“The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance,” Scott added. “This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone.”

Fox News anchor John Roberts also addressed Hall’s injury on-air Monday afternoon, reading Scott’s statement.

“We will update everyone as we know more,” Scott added. “Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers.”