Fox News Evacuates Three Afghan Nationals Who Worked With Correspondents

Fox News shared today that it successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who have worked alongside correspondents during their coverage of the region for the past two decades.

In an internal memo sent out by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, she said they also retrieved a colleague from a regional media company and the families of all. Scott noted those associated with Fox served as local producers, translators, drivers and security guards for correspondents, and a total of 24 people were rescued overall.

Following the U.S. government’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan after 20 years this month, Taliban forces quickly retook the country, seizing control of all major towns and cities in just 10 days. The extremist military group now has effective control of Afghanistan.

Read the full memo, below.

Dear colleagues,

We have wonderful news to share with you this afternoon.

FOX News Media has successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who formerly served as freelance associates, as well as an Afghan colleague from a regional media company, along with their respective families (a total of 24 people) from Kabul, Afghanistan. These associated include consultants who served as local producers, translators, drivers, and security guards supporting our correspondents throughout FOX’s coverage of the war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.

We are extremely proud to have assisted in this critical mission bringing them to safety in Doga where the Qataris have been aiding in several evacuations, and are grateful to Fox Corp for all of their assistance.

Thank you,

Suzanne