Fox News Is Giving Greg Gutfeld a Super Bowl Ad (Exclusive)

Anheuser-Busch, General Motors, Molson-Coors, Uber … and Greg Gutfeld?

The Fox News host will be getting the Super Bowl treatment this Sunday, with the cable news channel set to run a 15 second spot promoting his 11 p.m. late night show Gutfeld! during The Big Game.

The ad will be Fox News Channel’s only spot promoting one of its linear TV shows during the game, which is airing on the Fox broadcast network. There will also be a 10 second ad during the Fox pregame show, as well as 2 ads touting the Fox Nation streaming service.

The broadcast networks that host the Super Bowl all run “house” ads for their own brands (be it a show, a streaming service, or movie), but usually only a few internal projects make the cut, given the high-profile nature of the Super Bowl. Usually a company will prioritize what it Fox is charging other marketers as much as $7 million for 30 second ad spots. Fox plays into that fact during the spot, with it ending just after Gutfeld begins to speak and an off camera voice says “sorry, these ads are pricey.”

The choice to promote Gutfeld! suggests that Fox sees the show as a priority at the corporate-level, and one with potential crossover appeal to the non-Fox News viewers that may be watching the game.

The ad sees Gutfeld in royal regalia, sitting on a throne and holding a staff, flanked by regular guests Tyrus and Kat Timpf, as well as his tiny dog, Gus. The tagline of the ad declares him “The new king of late night.”

The tagline is a reference to Gutfeld’s TV ratings, which during both the 2022 TV season and January 2023 was second only to CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert in total viewers, beating NBC’s Tonight Show and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Gutfeld also beat Colbert from August-Dec. 2022, suggesting that he could soon overtake the broadcast competition.

Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s streaming service, had an ad of its own during the NFC Championship Game promoting Roseanne Barr’s upcoming stand-up comedy special Cancel This! Fox News is also planning a 20 second ad that will air on its own platforms.

But with more than 100 million viewers expected for the Super Bowl, Gutfeld will get exposure far beyond any other marketing effort for his program yet.

Watch the ad below.

And watch the 20 second version, which will air on Fox News:

Updated 7:15 AM to note that Fox Nation will also have ads during the game.