Fox News Hires Caitlyn Jenner as a Contributor

Fox News has hired Caitlyn Jenner to an on-air contributor role, the network said Thursday.

The former Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star will provide commentary across Fox’s programming and platforms. Jenner will make her first appearance on Hannity Thursday evening.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in announcing the hire. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner, who won gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, became a household name for their role on the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner came out as transgender in 2015 in an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

More recently, Jenner ran in last year California gubernatorial recall race to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom. Jenner, who also appeared on an Australian reality TV show and was followed by a camera crew during the campaign, was unsuccessful in the Republican primary.

Jenner has appeared regularly on Fox News in recent weeks, criticizing the NCAA’s transgender participation policy for athletes.