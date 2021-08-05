Fox News Names Jacqui Heinrich White House Correspondent

Fox News Channel is making changes in its D.C. bureau, naming Jacqui Heinrich White House correspondent, and Aishah Hasnie congressional correspondent.

Heinrich replaces Kristin Fisher, who left Fox for CNN in May. She will join fellow White House correspondent Peter Doocy in the Brady Briefing Room, starting this month. Heinrich had been Fox’s congressional correspondent. Hasnie, who will succeed Heinrich in Congress, was most recently a New York-based correspondent for Fox.

Doocy joined the White House beat in January, coinciding with President Biden taking office. Elsewhere, CNN, NBC News and CBS News also changed up their White House and Washington teams, as is standard practice when a new administration begins.

Heinrich will also be joining a White House press corps that is mostly women, led by correspondents at CNN, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, and PBS.

Fox also said that Alexandria Hoff will join the channel from the CBS affiliate KYW Philadelphia as a general assignment reporter, working out of the D.C. bureau.