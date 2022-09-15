Fox News Inks National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin to New Long-Term Deal

Fox News has signed national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin to a new long-term deal, elevating the veteran journalist to chief national security correspondent in the process.

Based at the Pentagon, Griffin has been a fixture on Fox’s news programming during coverage of defense or national security-related news. Most recently, she was one of the correspondents who reported from the ground in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Griffin joined Fox News in a full-time capacity in 1999, serving as its Jerusalem correspondent before shifting to the national security beat. Along the way she was reported on the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

She has also garnered a reputation as a journalist that tells it like it is, pushing back when Fox’s opinion hosts or guests have commented about the state of the war in Ukraine or other topics.

“Jennifer is one of the industry’s premier journalists and has proven to be an indispensable asset on a consequential beat with unrivaled experience spanning more than three decades in multiple war zones,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement. “We are extremely proud that she will continue her incredible career at Fox News Media.”