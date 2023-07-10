Fox News Kicks Off Marketing Effort For Primetime Overhaul: “The Right Voices At The Right Time” (Exclusive)

Fox News is set to kick off an on-air marketing campaign to tout its new primetime lineup this morning, and it comes with a new tagline to boot: “The right voices at the right time.”

It’s a play on words, of course, for the right-wing news channel, which had been looking for a permanent primetime solution after the ouster of Tucker Carlson in April.

And so the cable news channel announced an overhaul of its primetime lineup last month, with sweeping changes that affected almost every hour after 6 p.m.

Laura Ingraham (who the promo touts as the “#1 female host on cable news”) will abandon 10 p.m. and move to 7 p.m., kicking off the evening opinion block; Jesse Watters will move from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sean Hannity (who the promo touts as the “longest running primetime cable news host in TV history”) stays put at 9 p.m.; and Greg Gutfeld moves to 10 p.m. from his 11 p.m. perch.

The new promo also gives short teases into the style and focus of each hour, with Ingraham opining that “real Americans need to be heard,” Watters declaring that “we cover the stories nobody else will,” Hannity telling viewers that “I believe in faith, family, and the USA,” and Gutfeld quipping that his show is “this close to actual entertainment.”

The new lineup is unusual in that it’s almost a complete overhaul (only Hannity will stay put), but is comprised of entirely familiar faces. Fox News isn’t launching any new talent here, it is in many ways playing it safe. Both Gutfeld and Watters have been veterans of the channel for years, but gained popularity thanks to the afternoon panel show The Five, which has in recent years become Fox’s most popular hour many days.

Both will remain on that show for now.

The new marketing campaign leans into the familiarity and longevity of its hosts, and seems acutely aware of the cable news audience, which skews older and values consistency.

The primetime promo is below.