Fox News Puts Primetime Lineup on Fox Nation in Renewed Streaming Push

In a significant streaming push, Fox News Channel says it will put its entire primetime opinion lineup on its streaming service Fox Nation.

Beginning in June, the primetime shows hosted by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham will stream on the service starting the morning after they air on the linear channel. This is the first time that Fox’s primetime shows will stream online in the U.S., even though they won’t be as timely as the linear versions of the programming.

With the vast majority of cable news viewers (including Fox viewers) watching live or on the same night, the addition of the primetime shows is unlikely to seriously cannibalize the channel’s viewership. However, it does give the company optionality should it shift in the future to a streaming-first distribution model. Fox News also streams a live feed of its linear channel internationally.

Separately, Fox Nation this week began offering free one-year subscriptions to military veterans, and active-duty military personnel. The offer requires verification of eligibility through a third-party provider, but nonetheless means that tens of millions of Americans will be eligible for free subscriptions to the service.

Taken together, the latest push is the most notable effort yet to turn Fox Nation into a viable standalone streaming business. After launching as a hub for Fox “super-fans” with library content and some supplementary programming, Fox began adding acquired scripted content and original shows hosted by recognizable names like former HLN host Nancy Grace, former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan, and former Food Network host Paula Deen.

Earlier this year the channel announced two new programs fronted by primetime host Tucker Carlson, and added an executive dedicated to creating Carlson-backed digital content.

The addition of Fox News’ most valuable programming, albeit on a delay, suggests that there will be more significant programming moves to follow.