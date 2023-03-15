Fox News Sets Senior Editorial Leadership Team as Top Execs Acknowledge Media Attention (Exclusive)

Fox News is making some changes to its senior editorial ranks.

The changes, which were announced to staff from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace in a memo Wednesday afternoon, come just a few months after Fox senior VP Alan Komissaroff unexpectedly passed away. Komissaroff died in January of a heart attack.

“As we mark nearly two months since Senior Vice President of News & Politics Alan Komissaroff tragically passed away, we wanted to share news about editorial leadership changes and the components of his position that will be absorbed by his colleagues,” Scott and Wallace wrote in their memo. “We miss Alan every day and are still heartbroken by his loss.”

Among the moves: Tom Lowell, a 20-year veteran of the channel, has been elevated to senior executive VP & managing editor for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, a role that will have him overseeing all editorial content at both channels. “Over the last two years he has led daytime news with a focus on critical issues impacting everyday Americans and has worked closely with our top news anchors,” Scott and Wallace (to whom he will report) wrote. “His superb editorial expertise will benefit all of our programming.”

Kim Rosenberg, a 27-year Fox veteran, has been named executive VP of news programming, overseeing all daytime news shows. She will report to Lowell.

On the politics front, Doug Rohrbeck and Jessica Loker will jointly oversee the channel’s political coverage, including debates and election nights. Rohrbeck, Fox’s senior VP of Washington news and politics, also oversees the news shows originating from Washington D.C., while Loker is VP of news and politics and also works as senior EP of Fox News Sunday.

The executive moves also come as Fox News finds itself at the center of the news cycle, thanks to the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit (and the internal correspondence revealed through the discovery process), and with primetime host Tucker Carlson releasing Jan. 6 surveillance footage during his program earlier this month.

Scott and Wallace, in their memo, acknowledge that fact.

“Many of us know this, but it bears repeating during this time — criticism by competitors, individuals and organizations with partisan agendas is part of being number one in the news business,” they wrote. “We remain focused on the core values of our business — a free press, free expression, and free speech — all of which reflects our unwavering commitment to the people’s right to know, to be informed and to participate in the marketplace of ideas.”

The Fox News memo is below.

Dear colleagues,

As we mark nearly two months since Senior Vice President of News & Politics Alan Komissaroff tragically passed away, we wanted to share news about editorial leadership changes and the components of his position that will be absorbed by his colleagues. We miss Alan every day and are still heartbroken by his loss.

Tom Lowell has been named Senior Executive Vice President & Managing Editor for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network, overseeing all editorial. He will continue reporting to Jay Wallace, President & Executive Editor of FOX News Media.

Tom is a 20-year veteran of FNC and has launched and overseen multiple news programs throughout his tenure here, including America’s Newsroom. Over the last two years he has led daytime news with a focus on critical issues impacting everyday Americans and has worked closely with our top news anchors. His superb editorial expertise will benefit all of our programming.

Additionally, Kim Rosenberg has been named Executive Vice President of News Programming for FOX News Channel overseeing all daytime news shows. A 27-year veteran of FNC, Kim’s institutional knowledge of our news product and her extensive experience in leading journalists across shows is unmatched. She will continue reporting to Tom.

Furthermore, Doug Rohrbeck (Senior Vice President of Washington News & Politics) and Jessica Loker (Vice President of Politics & Senior Executive Producer of FOX News Sunday) will now jointly run our politics team, managing all debate and election coverage. Doug will continue reporting to Jay, overseeing all news shows emanating from Washington including Special Report with Bret Baier and Fox News @ Night. Their combined experience will be a significant asset as we gear up for the 2024 election season.

These changes will continue to solidify FOX News Channel as the category leader in news and the number one network in all of cable watched by more Democrats and Independents than any of our competitors.

Many of us know this, but it bears repeating during this time — criticism by competitors, individuals and organizations with partisan agendas is part of being number one in the news business. We remain focused on the core values of our business — a free press, free expression, and free speech — all of which reflects our unwavering commitment to the people’s right to know, to be informed and to participate in the marketplace of ideas.

Thank you,

Suzanne & Jay