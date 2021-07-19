Fox News Settles Harassment Suit From Britt McHenry

Fox News has settled a harassment and retaliation suit filed by on-air contributor Britt McHenry in late 2019.

“While Fox News is confident it would have prevailed in the lawsuit, we are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” the company said in a statement.

McHenry initially filed the suit against Fox News and her her co-host on the Fox Nation streaming show Un-PC, George “Tyrus” Murdoch, alleging that Murdoch harassed her. Fox said at the time that it investigated the claims and considered the matter resolved. Murdoch continues to appear on Fox News programming.

Then last year, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer allowed McHenry’s suit against Fox News and Murdoch to go forward, even as he dismissed claims against Fox Corp. and other Fox News executives.

It isn’t immediately clear whether McHenry’s suit against Murdoch has also been settled. The Daily Beast, which first reported the news, says that McHenry will depart Fox News under the terms of the settlement, though she will remain a contributor to Fox’s Washington D.C. station.

Late last month, Fox News was fined $1 million by the New York City Human Rights Commission as part of a settlement related to its previous handling of sexual harassment and retaliation claims. The fine was not tied to McHenry’s claim, which she filed with the Commission before filing suit against Fox News.

Updated 2:13 PM to reflect that the fine was not related to McHenry’s claim.