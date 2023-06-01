Fox News Shakes Up Weekend Lineup, Steve Hilton’s ‘The Next Revolution’ Ending Run

- Share this article on Facebook
Fox News is shaking up its primetime lineup … on the weekends, at least.
The cable news channel says that it will launch a new lineup beginning this weekend, with some shows switching timeslots, and one program, The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, ending its run on the channel.
Hilton has hosted The Next Revolution Sundays at 9 p.m. since 2017. Fox News says that he will remain with the channel as a contributor, and is stepping back “to focus on his new California non-partisan policy organization launching next week.”
Former Congressman Trey Gowdy, who has hosted Fox’s 7 p.m. hour on Sundays with Sunday Night in America, will take Hilton’s 9 p.m. timeslot.
At 7 p.m. Fox News will launch The Big Weekend Show, which will feature “a rotation of network hosts and contributors discussing the news of the day” on Saturdays and Sundays.
On Saturday nights, Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones will continue to host the 8 and 9 p.m. hours respectively, with 10 p.m. becoming the home for a new show called Fox News Saturday Night, which will feature rotating hosts “offering a lighter take on the news of the week.”
On Sundays, the Big Weekend Show will lead into Life, Liberty & Levin with Mark Levin at 8 p.m., then Gowdy at 9 p.m. 10 p.m. will continue to feature rotating topical specials.
“We are excited to launch a new dynamic weekend line-up that will further solidify our position as the number one cable news network for more than two decades,” said Megan Albano, senior VP of The Five & weekend programming at Fox News. “We thank Steve Hilton for his show’s contributions and look forward to continuing to feature his valuable insights across our daytime and primetime programming.”
The new weekend lineup comes as Fox News is said to be looking at a reboot of its core weekday primetime lineup, following the ouster of Tucker Carlson earlier this year. The channel has had revolving hosts at 8 PM, though none have been able to match Carlson’s ratings draw.
The new lineup is below.
Saturdays
7-8 PM/ET – The Big Weekend Show
8-9PM/ET – One Nation with Brian Kilmeade
9-10PM/ET – Lawrence Jones Cross Country
10-11PM/ET – Fox News Saturday Night
Sundays
7-8PM/ET – The Big Weekend Show
8-9PM/ET – Life, Liberty & Levin
9-10PM/ET – Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy
10-11PM/ET – rotating topical specials
