Fox News Taps Trace Gallagher to Anchor “Fox News @ Night” Late Night Newscast

Fox News has tapped Trace Gallagher as the anchor of Fox News @ Night, the channel’s midnight newscast.

Gallagher, who will also retain his title of chief breaking news correspondent, will anchor the newscast from Los Angeles, and starts Oct. 3. He succeeds Shannon Bream, who last month was announced as the new anchor of Fox News Sunday. Bream had anchored the late night newscast since it was created in 2017.

“When it comes to breaking news coverage, Trace Gallagher is one of the best in the business and having a seasoned journalist at the helm of this hour ensures our viewers unrivaled 24/7 news coverage,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Gallagher is one of Fox’s original hires, having joined the cable news channel in 1996. He has worked in a variety of correspondent and anchor roles at Fox News over the years, ad has covered wars, hurricanes, mass shootings and other major world events. He also participated in Fox’s coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II over the past week. Before joining Fox he worked as an anchor and reporter at some NBC and CBS local stations.