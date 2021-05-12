Fox News Gives Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino Weekend Shows

Fox News is shaking up its weekend lineup.

The conservative-leaning cable news channel is giving former congressman Trey Gowdy and radio host Dan Bongino weekend programs, starting in June. Gowdy will host an hour-long program on Sundays at 7 p.m., with Bongino hosting a show Saturdays at 10 p.m.

Gowdy had been among the guest hosts trying out for the channel’s 7 p.m. weekday timeslot, which has seen a rotating cast of guest hosts in recent months. By giving him a weekend show, it suggests that he will not be getting the 7 p.m. time period permanently.

In addition, the channel is adding two panel shows to its weekend lineup on a permanent basis. The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show will air at 5 PM, featuring a rotating panel of co-hosts.

Bongino is effectively replacing The Greg Gutfeld Show, which left the schedule as Gutfeld! moved to 11 PM on weekdays. Bongino’s daily radio show will also stream on the Fox Nation streaming service as part of the deal.