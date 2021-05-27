Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Casts Newcomer Alana Bright in Key Role

Newcomer Alana Bright has landed a key part in Fox’s forthcoming drama Our Kind of People.

Bright will star opposite Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut in the series, which is set in the Oak Bluffs enclave of Martha’s Vineyard — a historical stronghold for a set of elite Black families. The drama, inspired the book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by Lawrence Otis Graham, comes from writer and executive producer Karin Gist (Mixed-ish, Fox’s Star) and Lee Daniels (Empire, Star, ABC’s Wonder Years reboot).

The show centers on single mother Angela Vaughn (DaCosta, Chicago Med), who comes to Oak Bluffs to reclaim her family name and make an impact with a revolutionary hair-care line — only to discover a dark secret about her mother’s past. Chestnut (who will also continue on Fox’s The Resident) stars as Raymond Dupont, a top executive at a food conglomerate who has been struggling to revive the company after his white business partner’s mismanagement.

Bright will play Nikki, Angela’s 17-year-old daughter, a passionate artist with a gift for spoken-word poetry and a clear sense of self. Her grandmother’s recent death has knocked her sideways, but she starts to regain her footing in Oak Bluffs.

The role will mark Bright’s professional acting debut. She was one of the featured performers in HBO Max’s Homeschool Musical last year. She’s repped by Paradigm.

Our Kind of People snagged a straight to series order in March after several years in development. Gist and Daniels executive produce with Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams and Claire Brown of The Gist of It Productions; Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell of Propagate; and Montrel McKay. Tasha Smith (911, P-Valley) will direct the first episode.