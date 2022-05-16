‘911,’ ‘The Resident’ Close Renewal Deals at Fox

Better late than never: Fox has renewed its drama series 911 and The Resident for the 2022-23 season.

The pickups came as Fox was making its 2022-23 pitch to advertisers Monday afternoon — and hours after the network announced a slate for the coming season that did not include the two dramas. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told reporters Monday morning that “we think we’re in pretty good shape” to bring the two shows back. The renewals closed shortly before the entertainment division took center stage at the upfront presentation.

The network also announced during its presentation that it’s closing in on a series order for Cindy Snow, a comedy from The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey.

Failing to secure the two returning shows would have been a major blow for Fox: 911 is the most watched show (excluding sports) on the network this season, while The Resident ranks fifth in total viewers. 911 is also the network’s top-rated series in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49.

Both series hail from Disney’s 20th Television (which was formerly Fox’s sister studio before the blockbuster Disney deal in 2018), and both will enter their sixth seasons in the fall. The two will join fellow returnees The Cleaning Lady and 911: Lone Star and new dramas Accused, Alert and Monarch. Second-year show Fantasy Island is also moving from a previously announced summer premiere into the regular season.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear created 911 and executive produce along with director Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto.

The Resident’s executive producers are Amy Holden Jones, Peter Elkoff, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua and Marc Halsey.

Cindy Snow, developed through Fox’s script to series model, comes from Warner Bros. TV, where Yockey is based, and Fox Entertainment. Described as a black comedy, it follows a TV weather reporter in Savannah, Georgia, whose life unravels when a freak injury affords her surreal glimpses of the future — and might drag her toward becoming a better person.