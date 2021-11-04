‘Fantasy Island’ Renewed for Second Season at Fox

Fox is charting a course back to Fantasy Island.

The network has picked up a second season of the drama starring Roselyn Sanchez, which had its inaugural run during the summer. The show from Sony Pictures TV, Gemstone Studios and Fox Entertainment is a reboot of the 1977-84 ABC show led by Ricardo Montalban.

Sanchez will reprise her role as Elena Roarke, the proprietor of the luxury resort that aims to fulfill its guests’ every fantasy. Kiara Barnes is also set to return as Ruby Akuda, Elena’s right hand.

Fox will air a holiday episode of the series on Dec. 21, with season two set to debut in 2022.

“Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, Fantasy Island was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” said Thorn. “[Showrunners] Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

Fantasy Island averaged around 3 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing and was the summer’s top scripted show among adults 18-49. Fox also says it was the network’s most streamed new drama since 911: Lone Star in early 2020 (though per usual streaming figures aren’t being made public). It’s also less expensive than the typical network drama.

“We are thrilled to be back for a season two,” said Gemstone Studios executive vp Marie Jacobson. “Liz, Sarah, Roselyn and the whole Fantasy Island family reimagined this storied IP and gave it just the modern female flair it needed to resonate with audiences around the world. We’re so proud of the show and grateful for our stellar partners at FOX.”

Fox’s Fantasy Island is the third reimagining of the original premise. A 1998 reboot starring Malcolm McDowell lasted a single season, and Blumhouse produced a horror-tinged feature in 2020.

Executive producers Craft and Fain (The Shield, The 100) are repped by Dianne Fraser at Industry Entertainment and attorneys Patti Felker and JR McGinnis.