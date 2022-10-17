Fox Grabs Second Season of Animated Comedy ‘Grimsburg’

Fox has handed out a (very) early renewal to one of its upcoming animated series.

The network has picked up a second season of Grimsburg, a comedy starring Jon Hamm as a down-on-his-luck detective. The series, an in-house production from Fox Entertainment and animation studio Bento Box that the network ordered a year ago, is set to premiere sometime in 2023.

“Grimsburg is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Of course, having Jon Hamm’s talent and star power front and center is a great place to start. Everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg — from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts — makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand.”

Given the long production cycle for animated shows, a pre-debut renewal isn’t unusual. Fox has made similar moves in recent years with The Great North and Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis.

In Grimsburg, Hamm voices Marvin Flute, described as “the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. There’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself.” In order to do that, he returns to the town of Grimsburg, where everyone holds secrets, and looks for redemption among his fellow detectives, his ex-wife and his son.

Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and are co-executive producers. Chadd Gindlin (The Cleveland Show, Santa Clarita Diet) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Hamm; The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady; and Connie Tavel.

Variety first reported the renewal.