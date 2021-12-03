‘Lego Masters’ Renewed for Third Season at Fox

Fox is snapping another season of Lego Masters into place.

The network has renewed the family-friendly competition series for a third season, set to air in 2022. Will Arnett is set to return as host and executive producer of the show from Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment.

“Lego Masters is more than just a fun, family-friendly show, it builds bridges between the generations,” said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. “Thanks to our amazing and hilarious host, Will Arnett; our immensely talented crew; and our fantastic producing partners, the love of the Lego brand keeps growing. Last summer’s creations were even more spectacular than those in our debut season, and we will continue to raise the bar of creativity with season three.”

Said Arnett, “I’m excited to be a part of TV’s longest running, unscripted, Danish toy building show.”

Season two of Lego Masters, which aired in the summer, averaged 4.2 million viewers across all platforms, including 1.4 million on Hulu and Fox Now. It ranked first among network entertainment programming in the summer with teen viewers and finished in the top 10 among adults 18-34 and 18-49.

The executive producers are Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group; and Arnett.