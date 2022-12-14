‘Lego Masters’ Renewed for Fourth Season on Fox

Fox is going to continue playing with Lego.

The network has renewed its competition series Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett, for a fourth season. Fox has also picked up a second edition of the short-run spinoff Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular ahead of its Dec. 19 premiere. Both are set to air in the 2023-24 season.

“Lego Masters represents what TV does best, bringing all ages together for a night of family-friendly fun and competition,” said Allison Wallach, president unscripted programming at Fox. “The builders raised the bar with an incredible fusion of creativity and engineering genius in season three, which featured even more pop culture-piercing themed episodes and our toughest competition yet. With Will Arnett back as host, alongside our immensely talented production crew and partners at Endemol Shine North America, the sky’s the limit on season four.”

Lego Masters is averaging 3.5 million cross-platform viewers for its third season, which concludes Wednesday night. About a third of that audience comes from streaming; the show’s Nielsen ratings have it at 2.26 million viewers after a week of delayed viewing. The show also ranks second on broadcast TV this season for co-viewing among adults and kids.

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment produce the series, under license from Lego Group. Arnett executive produces with Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman of Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris of Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group.

Also on Wednesday, Fox announced a March 8 premiere date for its dating show Farmer Wants a Wife. Country music star Jennifer Nettles will host the show.