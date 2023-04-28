John Wells-Produced Lifeguard Drama Nabs Fox Series Order

Fox is hitting the waves on the North Shore of O’ahu.

The broadcast network has given a straight-to-series order to Rescue: Hi-Surf, a drama following a group of heavy-water lifeguards in Hawaii. The show, slated to be part of Fox’s 2023-24 lineup, comes from writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom) is executive produced by John Wells, who is also set to direct the first two episodes.

Warner Bros. Entertainment, Wells’ long-time studio home, will produce the series along with Fox Entertainment.

“Rescue: Hi-Surf brings an edge-of-your-seat style to the North Shore of Hawaii, where lifeguards and surfers collide with visceral rescues, great character drama and all-around fun,” said Michael Thorn, president scripted programming at Fox Entertainment. “This new franchise is pure beachfront property for Fox, especially with the powerful auspices of John, Matt and our incredible partners at Warner Bros.”

Said Wells, “Matt and I couldn’t be happier to partner with FOX on this exciting opportunity to bring the best lifeguards in the world to the attention of television audiences.” Kester added, “I’ve lived on the he North Shore of O‘ahu for most of my life, and these are our heroes, the most extraordinary extreme athletes anywhere.”

Kester will serve as showrunner for the series and executive produce with Wells and Erin Jontow of John Wells Productions.

Rescue: Hi-Surf is the second drama Fox has added to its slate for next season, joining the hospital series Doc. The network has also renewed The Cleaning Lady, Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit; the two 911 dramas are still in limbo.

Keep track of all broadcast series orders, renewals and cancellations with The Hollywood Reporter’s network scorecard.