Witness Protection Comedy in the Works at Fox

Fox is heading into witness protection for its latest piece of development.

The network has ordered a pilot presentation for a comedy project from writer-executive producer Michelle Nader (Hulu’s Dollface, CBS’ 2 Broke Girls), who’s also set to direct the presentation. The untitled show, which sources say Fox envisions as a possible companion to Call Me Kat, is a buddy comedy about two women who are placed in the witness protection program.

Fox Entertainment is producing the show, a hybrid of single-camera and multi-camera comedy, in-house. The project is the result of a direct blind script deal Nader signed with the company in 2021.

The potential series centers on two long-term best friends and city girls who have reached a fork in the road of their relationship. After being placed in the witness protection program, they’re forced to reinvent themselves in the off-the-grid town of Doonesland. With a rising drug gang on their trail, they have to make the best of a bad situation because the stakes are literally life and death.

Nader currently serves as showrunner on Dollface, whose second season on Hulu debuts Feb. 11. She was an executive producer and writer on 2 Broke Girls; other TV credits include B Positive, the U.S. version of Kath & Kim (which she created), Spin City and Dharma & Greg.

