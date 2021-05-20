Fran Lebowitz’s Take on NYC Marijuana Legalization is Delightfully Quirky

Fran Lebowitz on Wednesday dropped by The Tonight Show where she talked about a number of observations she has made recently in New York City.

The celebrated author, also a beloved NYC fixture and co-star of the Netflix docuseries Pretend It’s a City, discussed traffic and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“I did notice that the very first thing that came back months ago was traffic,” Lebowitz said. “No one is here. There’s nowhere to go. Everything is closed. No one is working. No one is going to school. Nothing is open — but there’s just traffic. So I thought, ‘This is traffic in its purest form. Traffic with no purpose at all.’ It’s just traffic that was sent here probably by a hostile foreign power.”

Fallon then asked Lebowitz how she felt about the recent legalization of marijuana in New York. “I have not taken drugs since I was 19,” she began. “But I don’t care what other people do at all. But, it does seem to me — since it was legalized for recreational use — it seems that it was made mandatory. The streets of New York are clouds of weed. If you don’t want to smoke marijuana — you have no choice. Basically, every single person, except me.”

