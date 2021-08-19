Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, Actor in ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon,’ Dies at 33

Francis (Frankie) Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor who appeared in Starz series Spartacus, died at his home in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 14. He was 33.

Mossman’s representative, Kathryn Rawlings, confirmed the actor’s passing to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not cited.

The actor played Vitus in Spartacus: Vengeance Unleashed and Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Mossman’s additional credits include NZ soap opera Shortland Street and kids series Amazing Extraordinary Friends.

More recently, Mossman appeared in LGBTQ web series The Horizon, which was made into a television movie from Australian director Stephan Elliot.

In a message posted to Mossman’s talent agency, a spokesperson wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whānau for many years and was well loved in the industry and by his peers. Always a ray of light and a well of positivity and fun, Francis will be greatly missed. Our hearts reach out to Francis and his family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Mossman’s last credit was in the short film Dis-Connect.

The actor’s brothers Laurence and Jeremy have set up an online fundraiser with GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Mossman was described as a “well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney.”